The Yoga vs. Pilates Debate, 9 Healthy Hot Drinks, and How to Fend Off Holiday Bedbugs

Health.com
November 18, 2011

  • Yoga or pilates? That is the question. They’re equally beneficial in their own ways, so we’re not sure which we prefer. Check out the debate and tell us what you think. [Greatist]

  • Just because Thanksgiving is around the corner doesn’t mean we have to give up on health and weight-loss plans. Avoid these high-calorie holiday foods—OK, consume in moderation—to get through Turkey Day guilt free. [FitSugar]

  • The Dutch have one of the lowest teen birth rates in the world and are three times less likely to get AIDS than Americans. Should we be getting sex-ed tips from them? [TIME Healthland]

  • Now that it's getting chilly, hot holiday drinks are more tempting than ever. No need to miss out on your favorite lattes—just use these tips to reduce calories or choose from one of the nine healthiest coffee drinks. [dailySpark]

  • Don't understand the probiotic hype? Here are a few reasons why probiotics are awesome, including an explanation of how this dairy-free product works as the perfect low-cal, vitamin-packed snack. [Vitamin G]

