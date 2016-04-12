5 Delicious Probiotic Treats (That Aren’t Yogurt!)

We’ve got a good gut feeling about these new buys.
Youâve heard time and again that âgoodâ bacteria are important for aiding immune function and nutrient absorption and keeping your digestive system running smoothly. But if youâre feeling yogurt fatigue, look no further: Companies are disguising healthy bugs in all sorts of snacks and drinks. Weâve got a good gut feeling about these new buys.
Suja Pressed Probiotic WatersÂ ($3 for a 14.5-oz. bottle; at Target stores)
At only 10 calories and 1 gram of sugar or less per bottle, they manage to pack a fruity sweetness without any freaky additives.
FlapJacked Mighty MuffinsÂ ($26 for a pack of 5; amazon.com)
The baking-mix company offers 12 flavors in its line of instant muffins, including peanut butter and maple pumpkin. Mighty, indeedâthese snacks have probiotics plus 20 grams of protein, and theyâre ready after about 35 seconds in the microwave. Just add water!
Photo: amazon.com
GoodBelly Protein Shakes ($3.50 for a 15.2-oz. bottle; goodbelly.com)
Power shakes are the latest thing on tap from the probiotic drink company. Each of them is loaded with 15 grams of plant-based protein and 40 billion probiotic cultures.
Photo: goodbelly.com
JÃ¹s by Julie Probiotic Cold Brew CoffeeÂ ($8 for a 16-oz. bottle; jusbyjulie.com)
Get your a.m. energy (along with major digestive benefits) with a bottle of original or vanilla that will satisfy any coffee snob.
Photo: jusbyjulie.com
Naturally More Almond ButterÂ ($13 for a 16-oz. jar; amazon.com)
The brandâs new recipe features roasted California almonds, vegan probiotics, flaxseed, and a hint of coconut sugar.
Photo: amazon.com