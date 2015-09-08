Zelda Williams on Depression: 'Hold on to the Possibility of Hope'

Getty Images

Lindsey Murray
September 08, 2015

Just over a year after Robin William’s death, the beloved comedian's daughter Zelda Williams has opened up about coping with grief and depression in a touching new Instagram post.

“Avoiding fear, sadness, or anger is not the same thing as being happy. I live my sadness every day, but I don't resent it anymore,” she wrote, accompanying a photo of a moon reflecting upon a lake. “Instead, I do it now so that the wonderful moments of joy I do find are not in order to forget, but to inhabit and enjoy for their own sake.”

She continued, "And for those suffering from depression, I know how dark and endless that tunnel can feel, but if happiness seems impossible to find, please hold on to the possibility of hope, faint though it may be."

Her famous father was battling depression, anxiety, and dealing with a Parkinson's Disease diagnosis before he died by suicide. Zelda Williams has since been an advocate for open discussion about mental health issues.

On World Mental Health Day last year, she tweeted: "Let's stop the misconceptions & support those who need our help. Healing the whole starts with healing minds. No matter what the misinformed say, you can't simply CHOOSE to make mental illness go away. It is NOT cowardly to suffer or seek help. Lastly, my dad openly fought depression his whole life, both in general and his own. No matter what anyone says, it is a FIGHT. Fight on."

Read her latest post below.

Moonrise on the lake 🌕 I spent this night shivering and laughing under a clear, cold sky full of stars with people I love just to witness something beautiful. We mooned the moon and laughed ourselves hoarse, and I'm so incredibly grateful for every silly second. I came to a realization this year that I feel compelled to share here, for whomsoever may need it: Avoiding fear, sadness or anger is not the same thing as being happy. I live my sadness every day, but I don't resent it anymore. Instead, I do it now so that the wonderful moments of joy I do find are not in order to forget, but to inhabit and enjoy for their own sake. It's not easy. In fact, I'd say it takes much more effort to consciously do than it does to just stay sad, but with all my heart, I cannot tell you how worth it it is. And for those suffering from depression, I know how dark and endless that tunnel can feel, but if happiness seems impossible to find, please hold on to the possibility of hope, faint though it may be. Because I promise you, there're enough nights under the same yellow moon for all of us to share, no matter how or when you find your way there.

A photo posted by Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) on

