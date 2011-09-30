Stop Doing Embarrassing Moves at the Gym, Relax with Kava Juice, and Why You Can't Find Your Keys

- Whoever said baking cookies is the best way to help "sell" a house didn't try sautéing onions first. Win the onion-chopping battle and you'll get all kinds of use out of that little veggie. [dailySpark]
- Carb lovers rejoice! Here's a reminder that it's OK to munch on bread, potatoes, and other "bad-for-you" foods. [HuffPost]
- Think some exercises are just too embarrassing to try at a public gym? Well, they are. Try these equally as effective moves instead. [FitSugar]
- Can't remember where you left your keys or what time your appointment is? Make sure you’re consuming enough vitamin B12 to keep your memory intact. [Vitamin G]
- Caffeine addicts everywhere say there are endless benefits to a morning brew. Could they be right? Women who gulp a couple cups of coffee a day are less likely to suffer from depression. [TIME Healthland]
- If this week got the best of you, skip happy hour and try a drink made from the kava plant instead. The South Pacific juice has similar affects to Valium and will have you feeling relaxed and anxiety-free almost immediately. [Fox News Health]
- Losing weight can be a piece of cake even for those with the biggest sweet tooth. Whip up these luscious cake recipes—all less than 250 calories—to stay trim and on track. [My Recipes]
- From this month's cantaloupe recall to the salmonella-infected peanut butter that killed nine people in 2008, here are the decade's 10 biggest food borne–illness outbreaks. Turkey burger anyone? [CNN]