8 Ways to Cope With Seasonal Affective Disorder

When daylight saving time ends, we gain an extra hour of sleep but lose something precious: sunlight. As daylight slips into darkness earlier in the day, depression diagnoses increase, according to a 2016 study published in Epidemiology. An estimated 5% of Americans slump into a type of depression known as seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. Millions more experience the “winter blues,” a milder form of seasonal depression.

Obviously, you can’t control seasonal changes, but going into hibernation during the fall and winter is not the solution. “If you wake up and you want to pull the covers over your eyes, that's the worst thing to do,” says Norman Rosenthal, MD, clinical professor of psychiatry at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He says the best thing to do is exactly the opposite: “Get more light, get out of bed, get active.”

While very depressed people may need to see a physician or therapist, many cases of seasonal depression can be self treated, adds Dr. Rosenthal, a pioneer in the field of SAD research.

Read on to learn about some tried-and-true treatment methods, plus a few strategies that may be worth giving a whirl if you have seasonal affective disorder.

