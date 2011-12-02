How Women Use Tampons to Get Drunk, a Hot New Form of Yoga, and Why Kids Are Good for Your Health

It doesn't take a brain surgeon to know hand washing is essential to staying flu-free. Or does it? New research suggests that two out of three med-school students aren't sure when they should be washing their hands. [TIME Healthland]

Whoever said Bikram was the hottest yoga didn't try this technique first. Hollywood will tell you paddleboard yoga is the best new way to tighten abs, strengthen glutes, and get you looking red-carpet ready. [Fox News]

Have you ever heard the rumor that inserting a vodka-soaked tampon can get you drunk faster than taking actual shots? Neither had we, until this week. [Vitamin G]

If one aerobics class won't burn all the calories from last night's pizza run, it might be time to double up with these easy workout-enhancing tips. [FitSugar]

Having kids may leave your home messy and your mind exhausted, but when it comes to your health, children might just be the best thing since chewable vitamins. [LilSugar]

Seasonal depression, or SAD, can be overwhelming this time of year, especially if the bills are piling up and your family is feuding. Don't let depression get the best of you with these seven ways to stay happy in the winter. [HuffPost]

Slouch much? Besides looking less confident, slouching can lead to sleepiness, headaches, and back pain. Find out if hunching is harming your health and learn how to get over that hurdle. [Greatist]

From diet pills to body wraps, the weight-loss world never misses an opportunity to make a buck. Go into the New Year prepared and ready to reach your goals by avoiding the worst diet scams of 2011. [dailySpark]