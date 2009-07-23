Hot Dog Warning Labels, Eating Your Hydration, and When Marriage Is As Scary As Sharks

Health.com
July 23, 2009

  • We’ve heard of seasonal depression in the winter, and let’s face it: Dreary, gray days and socks soaked through with slush are enough to dampen anyone's spirits. But not everyone is happiest when the sun is shining and the temperature’s rising. New cases are emerging of people struggling with the summertime blues. [ABCNews]

  • First there were nutrition facts. Then came ONQI food ratings. Now a vegan advocacy group is proposing warning labels on foods such as hot dogs. The organization, called the Cancer Project, is suing Nathan’s Famous and four other companies for not providing ample warning to consumers of the dangers of the wiener. [The Daily Green]

Previous news from Around the Web:
Cancer-Fighting Bread Crusts, Deadly Poppy Tea, and Anti-Aging in an IV
950-Calorie Beverages, Extreme Skin Disorders, “Safe” Cigarettes, and How Money Can Ease Pain
McCourt’s Meningitis, Sotomayor’s Diabetes, and 10 Things You Should Never Say to a Nurse

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up