Hot Dog Warning Labels, Eating Your Hydration, and When Marriage Is As Scary As Sharks

- We’ve heard of seasonal depression in the winter, and let’s face it: Dreary, gray days and socks soaked through with slush are enough to dampen anyone's spirits. But not everyone is happiest when the sun is shining and the temperature’s rising. New cases are emerging of people struggling with the summertime blues. [ABCNews]
- It’s got to be nerve-wracking to propose marriage to your sweetie. But as freaky as Jaws? A survey of British men found that guys are just about equally frightened by shark attacks and by popping the question! [Ananova]
- We’re sick of summertime frizz, but we don’t want to shell out big bucks for a fancy new conditioner. First we tried olive oil to salvage our split ends. Now, we’re layering on the mayo! Check out these six kitchen staples that make great DIY conditioner. [Lemondrop]
- Cold and refreshing water is our go-to drink post-workout. But surprisingly, some fruits and veggies—like watermelon and cucumber—may hydrate our bodies twice as effectively as good old H20! [That’s Fit]
- First there were nutrition facts. Then came ONQI food ratings. Now a vegan advocacy group is proposing warning labels on foods such as hot dogs. The organization, called the Cancer Project, is suing Nathan’s Famous and four other companies for not providing ample warning to consumers of the dangers of the wiener. [The Daily Green]
Previous news from Around the Web:
