Hate Daylight Savings Time? Don't Let Dark Days Get You Down

Daylight Savings Time ends this Sunday, so remember to set your clocks back one hour. You'll gain an hour of sleep, get more light in the morning, and lose light at the end of the day.

Some may look at it as a "glass half empty" situation--too dark to work out, play with your kids, or do other things outside at the end of the day--but we're not going to let the dark hold us back, right?

That's why we've come up with some simple tips to stick to your workout routine, stay happy this winter, (and save your sanity) after Daylight Savings Time ends: