Drew Barrymore on Postpartum Depression: 'I Really Got Under the Cloud'

We already love Drew Barrymore for just how relatable and down-to-earth she can be—especially for someone who’s worked in Hollywood since childhood—and now she’s getting even realer. Barrymore opened up to People about how she went through a phase of postpartum depression after the birth of her second daughter, Frankie, 18 months.

“I didn’t have postpartum the first time so I didn’t understand it because I was like, ‘I feel great!’ The second time, I was like, ‘Oh, whoa, I see what people talk about now. I understand,’ ” she said. “It’s a different type of overwhelming with the second. I really got under the cloud.”

Barrymore is one of the many celebrities who have spoken out recently about their struggles with postpartum depression.

Thankfully, Barrymore says the postpartum depression was “short-lived, probably six months,” and it taught her to enjoy every moment with Frankie and her first daughter, Olive, 3, especially when managing issues with work.

“It’s really important. I was in the kids’ class with Frankie and Olive this morning and I started fretting about some piece of work news that was just stressful,” she said. “You know, in like the Broadway Babies class and it’s the one-hit wonders day, and they’re singing I don’t even know what song, and we’re all doing our lollipop drums and I just thought, ‘Save it until after class.’ One thing at a time.”

Another thing she won’t being stressing about: her weight. “Having a hot body is just not my thing. I care a little, I don’t care a lot,” she said.

