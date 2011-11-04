Perks of Being Pregnant, How to Beat the Winter Blues, and Healthy Breakup Do's and Don'ts

Health.com
November 04, 2011

  • You're never too old for a nap. Check out this fun infographic for easy ways to get more—and better—sleep. [Greatist]

  • We need more Mindy Kalings. Not only is the actress and writer hilarious, but she's also not shy to announce that she's a happy and hot size 8. [Vitamin G]

  • The right snack or meal post-exercise can make or break that workout. Pick up one of these grab-and-go options. [FitSugar]

