10 Myths and Facts About Shock Therapy

It's a last resort

Myth

This therapy is thought of as the last stop on the train for people who have tried everything else and are still suffering.



Dr. Stone says ECT is not used more often for a few reasons: the negative perception and stigma of the treatment, the cost, lack of availability of doctors to administer it, and the time it takes.



But many experts feel that it could be a first-line defense in some situations. "In fact, it is likely one of the safest, if not the safest, and certainly the most rapid treatment for severe depression that exists," Dr. Stone says.