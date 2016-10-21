What Is Crohn's Disease?

Crohn’s disease is an autoimmune disease that can damage parts of the entire digestive tract. Though there is no cure for the condition, which is an inflammatory bowel disease with symptoms that can include abdominal pain, diarrhea, and rectal bleeding. Anti-inflammatories and immune-suppressing drugs can help treat flare-ups. Crohn’s is different from ulcerative colitis, another type of inflammatory bowel disease that affect the colon, or large intestine. (Crohn’s can affect the entire digestive tract, from mouth to anus). Watch the video to learn more about this condition and its symptoms.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

It's a serious autoimmune disease: The immune system attacks and destroys parts of the digestive tract.

It can strike at any age, including children: But it is diagnosed most often in teens and young adults, ages 15-35.

It symptoms include: abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, diarrhea, constipation, fever, weight loss, fatigue and loss of appetite. It can also cause skin, joint, and eye problems. In children, growth can be delayed.

It can be managed with medication: Immune-suppressing drugs can help treat flare-ups.