Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer starts in the colon (large intestine) or rectum. The risk of colorectal cancer goes up as you get older (90% of cases occur in people over 50), and if you eat a meat-heavy diet, smoke, or have a family history of the cancer. Colorectal cancer symptoms include pain, blood in the stool, and a change in bowel habits. Routine screening for colorectal cancer is recommended starting at age 50—or even sooner for those with risk factors.

What It Was Like to Be Diagnosed With Colorectal Cancer When I Was 28 Weeks Pregnant

I Was Diagnosed With Colon Cancer at 36 While Raising 5 Daughters Alone

This Purple Veggie May Help Ward Off Colon Cancer

To Ward Off Cancer, Choose Red Onions Over White

What Your Belly Fat Can Tell You About Your Future Cancer Risk

Diagnosed With Colon Cancer At 31, This Brave Woman Is Determined To Teach Black People the Risks and Signs

The Rectal and Colon Cancer Symptoms You Need to Know, Even If You're Young

7 Ways to Prevent Colon Cancer

There’s an Easier Way to Screen for Colon Cancer

A ‘Gut Feeling’ Could Help Catch Colon Cancer Early, Researchers Say

Omega-3s in Fish Linked to Better Odds of Survival for Colon Cancer Patients

More Americans Under 50 Are Getting Colon Cancer, Study Says

Is It Time to Drop the 'No-Eating Rule' Before Colonoscopy?

Women Who Have Ovaries Removed May Have Colon Cancer Risk

New Study Finds Another Great Health Perk for Coffee Drinkers

Colon Cancer Rates Are Rising in Men and Women Under 50

5 Foods That Fight Cancer

4 New Ways to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month so the spotlight is once again on screening for this often preventable cancer. Let's face it, no one likes getting a colonoscopy, even though it's one of the best screening tests for colorectal cancer. But if everyone followed the recommended screening, 60% of all deaths due to colorectal cancer could be prevented.

How to Prevent Colorectal Cancer

Colon Cancer Death Rates Falling Faster in Northeast than in South

Stepped-up colon-cancer screening has helped slash death rates from the disease across the U.S. in recent years, but not all regions of the country have benefited equally. According to a new study from the American Cancer Society, the drop in death rates has been considerably faster in the Northeast than in the South.