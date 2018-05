A cough might be the first warning sign that, yep, you’re coming down with a cold or the flu. (Nooo!) But a cough can also be due to acid reflux, a battle with seasonal allergies, or bronchitis. “A cough is caused by an irritant that tickles your larynx, and your body is reacting by reflexively contracting muscles to expel it out,” explains Leslie Mendoza Temple, MD, medical director of the Integrative Medicine Program at NorthShore University HealthSystem.

The reality is that a cough is more than just pesky. It takes a while to go away—and that’s totally normal. In fact, a cough sticks around for 18 days on average, according to a 2013 study in the Annals of Family Medicine. While many people turn to antibiotics in this instance, the meds are often ineffective. You don’t need them simply because you’ve been coughing for a couple weeks.

All the more important to look for other treatments to boost your immune system and help your body fight off what’s causing your coughing fits. That’s where natural coughing cures come in. That said, “if you’re coughing at night, can’t sleep, and are not getting better, see your physician. Don’t just keep trying remedy after remedy,” says Dr. Mendoza Temple. There may be another issue at play, like undiagnosed asthma.

Here, 11 natural remedies for a cough that really work. Relax, you’ll be breathing easy soon.

