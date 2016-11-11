How to Treat Colds With Your Keurig Coffee Brewer

Did you know your Keurig coffee machine can do more than just brew a delicious cup of coffee? These incredible new K-cup products can help offer relief from frustrating cold symptoms.
Did you say "coffee" or "coughing"? Surprise, surprise: Your Keurig coffee machine can brew more than a latte. This season, use your Keurig to help combat your winter cold by brewing cold medicine in drink form, echinacea tea, a warm cup of protein-packed chicken soup (yes, really!), and more. Just pop in one of these single-serving K-cups to help ease cold symptoms like sniffles, coughing, and sneezing.
1
CVS Health Day & Night Combo Cold Flu
Cold meds in hot-drink form have been around forever, but now they can be ready to sip with the push of a button.
2
Nature’s Jeannie Gargle Away
Natural ingredients like honey, apple cider vinegar, salt, oregano, and lemon help soothe scratchiness and kick a cough.
3
Traditional Medicinals Echinacea Plus Tea
Echinacea may help reduce cold symptoms. (Avoid the herb if you have an autoimmune disorder.)
4
Lono Life Chicken Bone Broth
These cups provide a high-protein version of classic chicken soup, which has been shown to help fight congestion.