6 Things You Need to Know About Your Immune System

Sex: Research found that college students who had sex once or twice a week had 30 percent more immunoglobulin A, a blood protein that helps defend against colds, than those who didn't have sex or who had sex more frequently.

Stress: It not only makes you more susceptible to bugs but also decreases your body's ability to manage inflammation, according to 2012 research—so you may stay sick longer. When you're chronically stressed, your body ramps up cortisol production, which can have a negative effect on the immune system, says Dr. Schachter.

Sleep: Clocking fewer than six hours a night left people four times as likely to get sick when exposed to a cold virus as those who got at least seven hours of slumber, per a 2015 study. While you're snoozing, says Dr. Schachter, T cells that fight viruses increase in the bloodstream.