Stuffy nose? It could be a cold, but it could also be the flu, a sinus infection, allergies, pregnancy, your body wash, and about a dozen other things. That’s what makes a congested nose one of the most common complaints doctors see.

But if you have nasal congestion that’s making it hard to breathe, something is probably wrong. “Your nose isn’t there to just look good,” says Melinda Thacker, MD, a rhinologist in private practice in Worcester, Massachusetts. “It has functions. It should smell, and it should breathe.”

Your nose gets stuffed up when blood vessels in the tissues lining your nose become inflamed. But there are loads of reasons for that inflammation. So to get rid of your stuffy nose, look for a specific cause. Chances are there’s a simple way to unstuff it.