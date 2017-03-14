How To Take Care of Yourself When You Have the Flu

Sometimes, there’s no escaping the flu. Even if you got your flu shot, you can still suffer from the symptoms of influenza. Luckily, there are a few tips and tricks that can help expedite your healing process and get you back to your healthy and active self before you know it.

To lessen the symptoms of a fever, try taking a painkiller like acetaminophen or ibuprofen. Found in over-the-counter medications like Tylenol or Advil, these drugs can lower your fever as well as reduce muscle aches and pains associated with the flu. Keeping hydrated is also the key to a successful recovery. Experts recommend that you fill up on clear liquids like broth to ensure you stay hydrated all day long.

Next, get as much rest as possible. Extreme exhaustion is a common flu symptom, so expect to spend a lot of time on your couch or in bed while recovering. You know what that means: it’s time to catch up on all those Netflix shows you’ve been dying to watch. As you rest up, try to stay at home as much as possible to ensure you don’t spread symptoms to others in public places. It’s suggested to stay at home for at least 24 hours after your initial fever subsides to prevent infecting others.

To soothe a sore throat, brew up some tea and add honey as a natural (and sweet) way to coat your throat. Wearing lightweight clothing, taking a steamy shower or bath, and sitting and sleeping with your head upright are other ways to keep yourself comfortable while you rest up.