CDC Confirms Zika Virus Infection in Minnesota Woman

A case of the Zika virus has been confirmed Wednesday in a Minnesota woman who traveled to Central America, health officials said.

The Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the woman began showing symptoms Jan. 1, after she traveled to Honduras. The woman was not hospitalized and officials say they expect her to make a full recovery.

This is the first Zika virus infection in Minnesota since 2014 and state health officials advised travelers not to panic but to be wary when going to regions where infections are common.

“Zika virus is not a health threat for people in Minnesota, but it is a reminder that anyone traveling to a different part of the world should be mindful of the health issues present in that region,” Minnesota health commissioner Ed Ehlinger said in a statement. “Since some regions where Zika is circulating are popular destinations for Minnesota travelers in the winter, we expected we might see cases of Zika in the state.”

Zika virus has put American travelers on notice, as several cases of infection have been reported in January. The virus, a mosquito-borne disease currently ravaging South America, has been reported to cause birth defects in children.