A Eat an apple a day. They're packed with immune-supporting vitamin C. B Vitamin B12 is crucial for maintaining a healthy immune system. C Make homemade cough drops with orange zest, ginger, and honey. D Stick to a healthy diet to stay sniffle-free. E Don’t forget to exercise! Moderate physical activity may help you feel better. F Yes, you need a flu shot—to protect yourself and others around you. G Washing your hands often prevents the spread of germs. H The fine mist from a humidifier can help loosen congestion so you can breathe easier, stat. I Keep your immune system in fighting shape with these immunologist-approved strategies. J Fresh juices are packed with good-for-you nutrients that help your body fend off colds. K Just one serving of kale contains a day’s worth of vitamin C. L Lie down: Sleep is one of the body’s best defenses against infection. M Know how to choose the best over-the-counter medication for you. N Brazil nuts are a great source of selenium, an important mineral for immune function. O Oranges are your BFF! Use the vitamin C-rich fruit to make all-natural cough syrup. P Pop a K-Cup: The latest Keurig cups include cold medicine, tea, and soup. Q Quit booze. Alcohol interferes with sleep, which can increase your risk of catching a bug. R Have a red pepper. Just one boasts 150 mg of vitamin C—twice the RDA for women. S Have some soup to stay hydrated and loosen congestion. T Take a break if you’re unwell. Your body is better able to fight off a virus when rested. U Understand what's really causing your cough. (Post-nasal drip, pneumonia, or something else?) V How to tell the difference between the flu, cold virus, and allergies. W Drink the right amount of water. You should aim for eight glasses a day. X Y Start your day with yogurt, which contains “good” bacteria to promote digestive health. Z Over-the-counter allergy meds like Zyrtec may help combat runny nose symptoms.