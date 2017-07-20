Symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) include extreme tiredness, muscle and joint pain, swollen lymph nodes, headache, and memory loss. Between 1 and 4 million people in the U.S. are thought to have chronic fatigue syndrome, one of the least understood of all the chronic illnesses. Chronic fatigue syndrome is diagnosed four times more often in women than in men.

