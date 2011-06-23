The 5-Minute Workout, 11 Easy Ways to Eat Healthy Fats, and Why the Internet Is Giving You Popcorn Brain

Health.com
June 23, 2011

  • If seeing the word fat on a nutrition label sets off an emergency siren in your head, you're not alone. Luckily, there are these 11 ways to eat more healthy fats—no hyperventilation necessary. [FitSugar]

  • You may be in the best shape of your life, but chances are you'll never look like a Barbie. We could all learn a lesson from this blogger's story of learning to embrace her body. [DailySpark]

  • "Popcorn brain" is neither edible nor desirable; it's what's happening to our multitasking minds, thanks to constant Internet usage. [CNN]

