The 5-Minute Workout, 11 Easy Ways to Eat Healthy Fats, and Why the Internet Is Giving You Popcorn Brain

- Busy day? No problem. Five minutes is all you need to squeeze in this workout plan. [RealSimple]
- New research shows that cholesterol-lowering drugs—the most widely prescribed meds in the U.S.—may raise your risk for diabetes, too. [NYT Well]
- Previous research suggests that the drug in "magic" mushrooms may ease end-of-life anxiety. But a new study says when taken at a certain dose, it could also boost mood and increase compassion—permanently! [TIME Healthland]
- If seeing the word fat on a nutrition label sets off an emergency siren in your head, you're not alone. Luckily, there are these 11 ways to eat more healthy fats—no hyperventilation necessary. [FitSugar]
- Even though high heels can give some muscles a boost, sky-high stilettos are to blame for a recent health hiccup: Aretha Franklin's broken toe. [People]
- You may be in the best shape of your life, but chances are you'll never look like a Barbie. We could all learn a lesson from this blogger's story of learning to embrace her body. [DailySpark]
- "Popcorn brain" is neither edible nor desirable; it's what's happening to our multitasking minds, thanks to constant Internet usage. [CNN]
- Want to get fit without your wallet getting skinnier, too? No need to join a gym—try one of these low- (or no) cost 20-minute workout options. [AllYou]