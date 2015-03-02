6 Doctors Who've Definitely Had it With Parents Who Don't Vaccinate Their Kids

Most people don't need a reminder of the importance of having their children vaccinated. But considering the 170 cases of measles reported in 2015 so far by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (mostly tied to an outbreak at California's Disneyland theme park late last year), it seems anti-vaxxers need a bit more convincing.

TV host Jimmy Kimmel, for one, finds all the talk against vaccines a little silly. As he put it on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live recently, "Here in L.A., there are schools in which 20% of the students aren't vaccinated because parents here are more scared of gluten than they are of smallpox." Funny, but also scarily true.

In hopes of getting through to people, Kimmel rounded up a group of doctors for a PSA-inspired video where they share how they really feel about the anti-vaccine movement. Judging from their gut-busting reactions, they've about had enough.

"Hey, remember that time you got polio? No, you don't because your parents got you f*cking vaccinated," quips one doctor. Another goes as far to say, "Get your kids vaccinated or lose my number."

Hilarious? Yes. Harsh? A bit. Accurate? You bet.

Unfortunately, even when kids are vaccinated, it's not always according to schedule. A recent survey in the journal Pediatrics found that, in a typical month, 93% of doctors said they have to deal with parents asking them to delay vaccines for their child. The worst part, though, is that one-third of doctors let the parents have their way "often" or "always" while another third gave in "sometimes." (In case you need a refresher, here's the CDC's recommended schedule).

No matter what side you're on, let's hope Kimmel's video helps teach people a lesson. "You're probably not going to take medical advice from a talk show host," Kimmel says. "But I would expect you to take medical advice from almost every doctor in the world." We can't argue with that.