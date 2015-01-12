5 Secrets From Women Over 50 Who Rocked the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Forget those glowy young starletsâthis year it was the stars over 50Â who rocked the red carpetÂ at last night's Golden Globes. From sexy cutouts on Jane Fondaâs siren-red dress to Julia Louis-Dreyfusâ sleek white gown, these five women showed off killer bodiesâand oh yeah, theyâre all card-carrying members of AARP. Here are the deets on what they do to stay fit (and red hot!)

Helen Mirren

Everyone knows the 69-year-old star of âThe 100-Foot Journeyâ is in amazing shape,Â but did you know she follows the Royal Canadian Air Force exercise plan to stay fit? Mirren was way ahead of current workout trends when she started this bootcamp-like routine, which builds fitness through push-ups, leg raises, running, and more, all in just 11 minutes a day. âIt is the exercise I have done off and on my whole life,â she told reporters last summer. âIt just very gently gets you fit.â

RELATED:Â Tone Your Arms Like a Celebrity

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The funny lady and Golden Globe winner (for "Seinfeld" back in 1994!) is also a self-proclaimed workout addict. Louis-Dreyfus, 53, told Health that she loves âanything that gets my heart moving.â

âI run, I hike, and I take these classes where you get on the treadmill, then you do these things while on a BOSU ball, then you get back on the treadmill,â she says. âI think Iâm a little bit addicted to that post-workout high.â

You wonât catch her at a SoulCycle class anytime soon, though. âI took a spin class onceâI've never been more miserableâ Louis-Dreyfus said. âI don't know why. Maybe it was because I was late to learn how to ride a bike? I can't stand it.â

Christine Baranski

As a high-powered lawyer on âThe Good Wife,â Baranski is known for her sleek suits and slim sheath dresses. But sheâs also a constant stunner on the red carpet, thanks to her background in dance and Pilates classes.Â "My legs have always been my best featureâI joke that I paid my kids' education in high heels,â she said in a 2008 interview with People. âFor Mamma Mia!, I did dance and Pilates to feel comfortable shooting with men half my age. For the premieres, I thought, 'Why not short skirts? Have fun!'"Â Baranski, 62, memorizes her lines for the CBS drama while power-walking through Central Park.

RELATED:Â How to Become an Exercise Addict

Julianne Moore

A big winner last night for her starring role in âStill Aliceâ (she took home the statue for Best Actress in a Drama Film), Moore regularly practices yoga and works with a trainer. She prefers the more quiet, focused nature of exercises like running and Ashtanga yoga, telling Health in 2013, âI really like yoga; I enjoy the actual doing of it, so it doesnât feel like the agony of the gym felt like to me.â Like Louis-Dreyfus, sheâs not a fan of spinning. âMy girlfriend was like, âLet's go Spinning!ââ Moore told us back in 2011. âI went and was like, âOh my God, my head hurts from the yelling and yelling and yelling.â It was too much stimulation for me. My friend loved it because it got her energized and excited, but for me I just got overwhelmed.â

Jane Fonda

The reigning queen of exercise videos is still in fantastic shapeâeven at 77! Fonda told People in 2010 that she works with a trainer for hour-long sessions six days a week, and enjoys walking and snow-shoeing. âI feel better than ever,â she said in the interview. âI feel like I can handle anything that comes my way.â Fonda moreÂ recently told the magazine that she also does yoga three times a week, and is, âlearning tai chi, and when I go home, my assistant drops me at the bottom of the hill and it's a mile to walk up." More than three decadesÂ years later, her workout videos are still enormously popular, and Fonda re-released her five most famous videos this month on DVD and digital download. Pick up Jane Fonda's Original Workout DVDÂ ($10, amazon.com) for a vintage sweat session.

RELATED:Â 20 Celebrities on Losing the Baby Weight