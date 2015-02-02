Why Chris Pratt and Chris Evans Actually Won The Super Bowl

Last night's game was an epic battle—but the New England Patriots weren't the only winners. We were also watching to see how the friendly wager between the "Super-Chrises" would play out, and we couldn't have predicted a better ending.

In case you missed it: Chris Pratt (aka Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy) and Chris Evans (Captain America himself) made us swoon when their friendly Twitter smack talk culminated in the sweetest wager ever a few weeks ago. Evans, a Boston native rooting for his home team, set it into motion:

@ChrisEvans We both know there's only one Captain America and his name is Russell Wilson. #SuperBowlBound #LOB #Repeat — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 19, 2015

@ChrisEvans OK. Seahawks win you fly yourself to Seattle, visit @seattlechildren hospital as Captain America, waving the 12th man flag. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 21, 2015

It didn't take long for Evans to accept the Seahawks super fan's bet with a counter.

@prattprattpratt I accept. And when the Patriots humiliate your seachickens, I expect Star-Lord to arrive at @chris_haven in a Brady jersey — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 21, 2015

Christopher's Haven is a Boston-based charity that houses pediatric cancer patients and their families while the kids are undergoing treatment at Boston-area hospitals.

Like the gracious hero he is, Pratt confirmed his visit to Boston as soon as Tom Brady and his teammates ran down the clock after that thriller of a game.

Congrats to the world champions @patriots you were the better team tonight. I will be visiting @chris_haven as Starlord. #twitterbowl — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 2, 2015

Great sport, huh? But if you're thinking that both places deserve a superhero visit, don't worry: Evans promised shortly after that Captain America would not be leaving the kids at Seattle Children's in the lurch.

Thank you to @prattprattpratt for being a good sport. I'll be there with you at @chris_haven, and don't worry @seattlechildren, we'll be — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 2, 2015

coming there too! And lastly, I don't think anyone can ever doubt the mental toughness of Tom Brady. Tough couple weeks, but he showed why — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 2, 2015

Nice work, guys!

