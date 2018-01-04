The Powerful Reason Tons of Celebs Are Vowing to Wear Black to This Year's Golden Globes

It’s safe to say that Hollywood will never be the same after countless accounts of sexual harassment and assault turned the entertainment industry upside down at the end of 2017. And the changes keep on coming: This Sunday, a growing list of celebs will forgo their usual eye-catching red carpet garb and instead wear all black to the Golden Globes in support of the #MeToo movement.

The fashion choice is meant to serve as a symbolic protest against sexual harassment in Hollywood, People.com explains, with actresses like Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain, and Emma Stone and actors like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson among the A-listers planning to rock black looks on Sunday.

The decision to don dark-hued outfits at the Golden Globes is part of a much larger movement. On Monday, some of Hollywood's leading ladies—including Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera, Shonda Rhimes, and Eva Longoria—released plans for Time’s Up, an anti-harassment agenda that aims to serve not only the rich and famous, but also underprivileged women.

According to the website, Time’s Up seeks to implement a legal defense fund that protects women from sexual harassment and the consequences of reporting it. The movement also aims to narrow the gender gap in Hollywood’s studios and talent agencies, and put legislation into motion that will punish companies where harassment occurs.

The bottom line: The black gowns that will grace your TV screen on Sunday evening are making a powerful statement. As the Time's Up website put it, "No more silence. No more waiting. No more tolerance for discrimination, harassment or abuse."