Where to Get All of the Hot Workout Gear Cassey Ho Wears in the Jan/Feb Issue of Health

Not familiar with Cassey Ho? You must not be among her 2.6 million YouTube subscribers. Since 2009, Ho has been posting her POP Pilates fitness classes and advice on YouTube, inspiring a literal army of stretching and strengthening aficionados. Now, she's a household name in fitness, a best-selling author, and we're proud to say, Health magazine cover star!

To ring in 2016, we worked with Ho to create the #BlogilatesXHealthChallenge: an exclusive 30-day workout plan to whip you into shape. Go here to access the full plan, and don't forget to sign-up for the daily e-mail reminders!

Whether your fitness goal this year is to get stronger, lose weight, or just make moving a daily habit, we're certain the plan will help you reach it. Ho's advice for getting there: "You need to love your body and every step along the way. This is not about vanity; it's about finding the joy in working out and making it your lifestyle."

And before you dive in to your workouts, check out the awesome gear we featured in our photo shoot. New year, new you: that *can* include new gym outfits, right? Here's where to get it all.

Cover look (above): Suki Shufu bra ($97; sukishufu.com) and leggings ($135; sukishufu.com), Brooks Glycerin G13 shoes ($150; roadrunnersports.com), Solow top ($68; nordstrom.com)

Photo: James White

Cassey's wearing: Stella McCartney jacket ($225; stellamccartney.com), Alo bra ($52; zappos.com), Koral leggings ($94; shopbop.com)

Photo: James White

Cassey's wearing: Stella McCartney tank ($65; saksfifthavenue.com), Heroine Sport shorts (for similar styles: heroinesport.com)