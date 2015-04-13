The Benefit of Working Out That Lena Dunham Didn't Expect

The actress and writer shared why she's not going to let her job get in the way of her workouts.
Lena Dunham is majorly into her health these daysâand everyone's favorite millennial isÂ (duh) posting up a storm about it on Instagram, sharing everything from her favorite workoutsÂ to her healthyÂ snackÂ discoveries.
But according to the caption on her latest gym selfie, Dunham, 28, has found that the benefits of exercise goÂ beyondÂ living "past 50."
âPromised myself I would not let exercise be the first thing to go by the wayside when I got busy with Girls Season 5 and here is why: it has helped with my anxiety in ways I never dreamed possible,â the actress, writer, and directorÂ shared with her followers onÂ Saturday.Â âIt ainât about the ass, itâs about the brain.â
She also credits Healthâs own contributing fitness editor Tracy Anderson for âshowing [her] the light.â
Dunham has longÂ been open about her struggles with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder, particularly in her recent book, Not That Kind of Girl ($28, amazon). In an excerpt published in The New Yorker prior to the bookâs release, she detailed the difficult symptoms, includingÂ crippling fears of farawayÂ threats like tidal waves and nuclear war. With the help of her parents, she eventually found a therapist and went on medication.
Exercise is in fact a powerful tool for treating depression and anxiety: a 2010 review of studies from the University of Georgia found that regular exercise reduced anxiety symptomsÂ by 20%.
Still, it's easy to understand why a depressed or anxious person may have extra hurdles when it comes to finding the motivation to work out, something Dunham touches on as well.Â âTo those struggling with anxiety, OCD, depression: I know itâs mad annoying when people tell you to exercise, and it took me about 16 medicated years to listen,â she wrote. âIâm glad I did.â
