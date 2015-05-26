What 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe Has to Say About Being Slut-Shamed by the Show

At the end of last week’s season premiere of The Bachelorette, fans got a sneak peek at Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “journey to love,” with scenes from a goofy group date (sumo wrestling!), a chopper ride (around the Statue of Liberty!), and a dramatic shout from a clifftop (“Hello, Ireland!”).

RELATED: 10 Ways to Improve Your Relationship Instantly

But about halfway through, the trailer takes a turn. Some heavy breathing in the dark indicates Bristowe has had sex with one of her suitors—and for much of the remaining promo, the Bachelorette is in tears. She hides her face, hangs her head. Then she tells the other men what happened. One of them storms off. Another breaks down. She’s accused of going on the show to “make out with a bunch of dudes on TV.”

“I made a mistake,” Bristowe sobs. “That doesn’t mean I’m a bad person.”

RELATED: 13 Reasons to Have More Sex

But that’s exactly how the producers have cast her.

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to voice their disappointment in the show:

Wait, so this season of the bachelorette also includes slut shaming? Good CUZ that doesn't happen enough to women. #TheBachelorette — Samantha Jacobi (@samanthaejacobi) May 20, 2015

Oh boy slut shaming to come!!! Yipeee!! #bachelorette setting women back 50 years per ep — mrs mia wallace (@oneghb) May 20, 2015

LITERALLY WHY IS EVERYONE SLUT SHAMING KAITLYN SHE IS RIGHT INTIMACY IS SO IMPORTANT SHE CAN DO WHATEVER SHE WANTS UGH #Bachelorette — Lakiki (@lakenrhoward) May 20, 2015

RELATED: 4 Yoga Moves for Better Sex

And now Bristowe herself has shared how she really feels about the teaser: “Honestly, it blows my mind,” she said in a new interview with Glamour. “To me, the physicality part of a relationship is so important and I’m thinking about a lifetime with somebody.”

Does Bristowe think this would’ve been as big a deal for a Bachelor?

“I don’t think the Bachelor would get the, what do they call it, the slut-shaming ... I think it would be very different. I’m a 30-year-old woman, and I make my own decisions, and I’m willing to talk about it. And I’m not ashamed of it.”

The producers, however, are the ones who should feel bad. Sure, you could say it's just reality TV and brush it off, but framing all the drama of this beloved show around such sexist and tired tropes is lazy—and possibly harmful.

RELATED: 8 Ways Sex Affects Your Brain