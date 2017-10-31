Wendy Williams Fainted on Air During Her Show

Wendy Williams had a scary moment on Tuesday's Halloween episode of the Wendy Williams Show.

Williams, wearing an elaborate Statue of Liberty costume, announced the show's costume contest segment toward the end of the episode when she began to slur her words and lose her balance. She looked into the camera with panicked eyes before eventually collapsing to the floor as audience members gasped.

The show quickly cut to commercial and returned six minutes later, when a revived Williams explained that she had overheated and fainted due to her costume and the bright stage lights.

After her dramatic moment, Williams tweeted that she's "doing fine" and "slayed and laid Halloween." The talk show host even joked about the moment at the end of the broadcast, quipping, "Is that the end of the show? Was I passed out for that long?”