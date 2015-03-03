Try This Move to Get Sleek, Strong Arms Like Naomi Watts

Spring is around the corner, which means it’s time to exercise your right to bare arms. Not quite ready to go sleeveless? Take a cue from Insurgent actress Naomi Watts, who is seriously sculpted from wrists to shoulders, and try the Triceps Shredder Triangle Push-up.

“This move is so specific, hitting only the triceps, and results in great muscle tone in that area,” says her trainer Simone De La Rue, creator of the Body by Simone method. Keep it up and you’ll see a difference in 2 to 3 weeks.

How to do it: Start by kneeling; press forefingers and thumbs together to make a triangle. Place hands facedown on mat with wrists under shoulders, then step feet back, coming into a plank (A). With core engaged, slowly lower body halfway down to the floor (B). Push back up to “A.” Do 10 reps every other day, working up to 30.

Illustration: Remie Geoffroi

