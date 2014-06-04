Try This Exercise for Lean, Sculpted Legs

Here's an easy move to get your gams mini-skirt ready. Take a page from actress Gabrielle Union's workout routine and try short, intense movements like Reverse Lunge Front Kicks. Her trainer, Ahmad Baari, says this exercise will help sculpt your legs fast for some seriously amazing stems.

MORE:

Do This Move to Score Scarlett Johansson's Superhero Body

The Exercise Alicia Keys Does to Get Those Amazing Abs

How Debra Messing Lost 20 Pounds Without Trying