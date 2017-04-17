You Need To See The No-Makeup Photo Tracy Anderson Just Shared on Instagram

Fitness guru Tracy Anderson looks amazing whether she's baring her toned abs on the cover of Health, or teaching a killer class at one of her eight studios, all flushed and sweaty. And her Easter morning Instagram post proves the 42-year-old mom of two looks just as gorgeous when she's hanging out fresh-faced at home.

The Easter monster is coming to town. #nomakeup #nothingbutlove 💗🐰 A post shared by Tracy Anderson (@tracyandersonmethod) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

In the caption of the snapshot with her daughter Penelope—in which Penelope is making an adorable face above a bowl of colorful Easter eggs—Anderson wrote, "The Easter monster is coming to town #nomakeup #nothingbutlove."

All that love explains the trainer's glow. In a recent interview with Health (video to come soon!), Anderson told us that moments like this one are when she feels like her true self: "I feel the most beautiful around my children because they’re judging me purely for my heart and who I am, and not at all what I look like," she explained.

The trainer joins a growing list of stars who've shared bare-faced photos of themselves on social media lately. Alicia Keys, Ashley Graham, Chrissy Teigen, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more have all posted stunning all-natural selfies. Check out the video below to see 10 celebs who've inspired us to go makeup free.

Not quite ready to go completely makeup free? Check out our guide to the no-makeup makeup look, and learn how to cover up imperfections while still allowing your natural beauty to shine through.