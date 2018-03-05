Tiffany Haddish Taking Off Her Heels and Wearing Uggs On Stage Deserved an Oscar

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph took the stage as presenters, but left as our Oscars sweethearts. They approached the mic holding the winning names... and their uncomfortable stilettos.

Beneath her familiar white gown, Haddish was sporting what looks like a pair of Ugg’s cushy Scuffette II slippers. And Twitter (and we) couldn’t get enough of the sole-ful moment. In most cases, people could only speak through GIFs to share their reactions.

Tiffany Haddish is wearing ugg looking slippers! #oscars pic.twitter.com/M5WBxSjEDX — Chris Hickey (@ChrisRHickey) March 5, 2018

So happy to see Tiffany Haddish in Ugg slippers right now! That’s just so relatable. #oscars #yosender pic.twitter.com/iTBKAQGSdc — Alia Al-Chalabi (@alialch98) March 5, 2018

Tiffany Haddish wearing Ugg slippers with her dress is my new aesthetic #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uXd23WDFlc — Izzy Greenblatt (@IzzBlatt) March 5, 2018

Tiffany Haddish + Maya Rudolph + Tiffany’s Ugg slippers is all I needed this Sunday. #blackgirlmagic #oscars pic.twitter.com/OXP1KQ78ot — Jeneé Osterheldt (@JeneeinKC) March 5, 2018

These cozy slippers were deemed award-winning, with one fan calling the slipper moment "the highlight of the night so far."

TIFFANY HADDISH AND HER UGG SLIPPERS = THE HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT SO FAR — Jovana (@backhandless) March 5, 2018

Others were quick to post their twinning moments.

Tiffany Haddish and I are wearing the same Ugg slippers. So my night has been made. 😂❤️ — Shades of Limelight (@CertainshadesL) March 5, 2018

I was so excited to see I’m twins with @TiffanyHaddish !! I love her and I love my @UGG house slippers! Thank you @Oscars_2018live ! pic.twitter.com/ThAGUow6Xl — Jenifer Ferguson (@JeniferCivey) March 5, 2018

This was an amazing moment at tonight’s show, but also one we can all learn from. High heels are notoriously harsh on feet, which is why we'd like to recommend Haddish and Rudolph try some of these ways you can keep high heels from ruining your feet. Or at least they could wear one of our favorite comfort heels that won’t wreck your feet.

Maybe as hosts of next year’s show?