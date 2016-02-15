This Playlist from Health Cover Star Ashley Benson Will Make You Want to Work Out

James White

The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress powers through her routine with the help of these tunes.

Lindsey Murray
February 15, 2016

In this month's issue of HealthAshley Benson opens up about everything from her struggle with crippling anxiety to the insane pressure she feels to be thin in Hollywood. "I get told all the time to lose weight," says the size 2 Pretty Little Liars star. "It's just weird." As for her body-confidence strategy? She admits she's still working on it (like the rest of us), which is why we love Ashley. She's real, and not at all shy about the fact that she has to drag herself to the gym on occasion. "There are times I just want to do nothing," she says. "But then I don't feel good about myself."

For those days especially, a great playlist can make a world of difference. Here, a few of the tunes that help amp up her workouts.

RELATED: The Ultimate Beyoncé Workout Playlist

[spotify id="spotify:user:health.com:playlist:0HY3IUp045oqJGyKKOhlff" width="510" height="590" /]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up