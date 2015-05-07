This Is Kate Upton's Body-Positive Philosophy

With her 36-25-34 hourglass figure, Kate Upton has no doubt been blessed by the genetic gods. But the supernaturally gorgeous model—who snagged the cover of the 2012 and 2013 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue—says she still has to watch what she eats. When it comes to making food choices “it’s about being strong, having the strength to work 10-hour days, and eating healthily,” the 22-year-old told the London Evening Standard.

To illustrate what that means on a regular basis, Upton shared her typical menu on a “good day”:

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs (one white, one whole) with spinach and green tea

Morning snack: 10 raw almonds and a green juice

Lunch: Herb-crusted grilled chicken, quinoa, and grilled veggies

Afternoon snack: Protein bar

Dinner: Kale salad with grilled salmon and cashews, or sashimi

With protein, fiber, healthy fats, and loads of other nutrients, Upton’s choices provide lots of good ingredients to nourish her body. But lest you think she always eats like a saint, she cops to a few exceptions—including theme nights like “Tequila Tuesdays,” and the occasional cheat day, when she prefers “fried, salty food rather than sweet.”

Upton's fondness for junk food isn't her only relatable feature: She also revealed in the Evening Standard that she's self-conscious about her body. “I always am!” she said. “Well, I am and I’m not at the same time.”

It turns out her perspective is as healthy as her diet: “Every person has insecurities. But this is the body I was given, I appreciate it, and I try to take care of it every day as best I can, but I always enjoy my life. So I’m not going to let my insecurities stop me from enjoying life.”

