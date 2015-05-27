This Amazing Meme Proves that Beyoncé is ALWAYS on Beat

Her dance moves work for every song...basically ever.

Julie Mazziotta
May 27, 2015

We already know that Beyoncé’s songs are perfect for every situation. New Year’s Eve party? Crank up “Countdown.” Duet with your bae? Line up “Crazy in Love” for karaoke. Headed to 7/11? Um, try “7/11.” Working out? Blast these. But, as it turns out, her dance moves also work for every song…basically ever.

The genius meme #BeyonceAlwaysOnBeat proves that the Queen B is truly the leader of the musical kingdom. The hashtag is taking over Twitter and Vine with mashups of her moves paired to any song you can think of (Seriously. Any song).
According to Hollywood Life, Twitter user @MascotMY_Tweets started the trend when he posted a few of his own mashups on May 24, and it immediately went viral, courtesy of the always-buzzing Beyhive.

It’s impossible not to get sucked in to this rabbit hole of amazingness, but hey, dancing with Bey probably burns a ton of calories. Here are a few of our faves.

Even remixed versions of kids' TV theme songs work!

But watch out, Yoncé: #RihannaAlwaysOnBeat is coming for you:

