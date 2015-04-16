The Touching Reason Why Uzo Aduba Is Running the Boston Marathon

Orange is the New Black star Uzo Aduba, who plays Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren, will run the 119th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 20. For the actress, tackling 26.2 miles is about much more than a scoring a medal-and-space-blanket-at-the-finish-line selfie—she’s lacing up in honor of friends and family who have been affected by cancer. It will be Aduba's second time going the distance: she ran the New York City Marathon in 2013.

“When I ran New York, there were four people in my life—one had passed, and three were battling with cancer,” she told the Associated Press. “Now, today, there’s only one still fighting.” Aduba says she lost the woman she called her second mom to breast cancer last fall.

RELATED: Running Was My Therapy

Aduba, a former sprinter at Boston University, has teamed up with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s marathon challenge and already exceeded her goal of raising $10,000 for the Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research at Dana-Farber.

And she thinks of her loved ones battling the disease when she needs motivation to get through tough training miles. "They ran a race much harder than mine,” she told the AP.

We’re looking forward to cheering on this Massachusetts native on Monday and, of course, seeing her on the third season of the Orange is the New Black, set to premiere in June.

RELATED: 7 Tips for Running Your First Race