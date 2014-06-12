The Protein Smoothie Jennifer Lopez Drinks Every Day

Jenny’s back on the block.

Surprise! Bronx-born Jennifer Lopez made an unannounced visit to the New York City borough where she grew up on Sunday to open the Center for a Healthy Childhood, a joint effort between her Lopez Family Foundation and the Montefiore Health System.



The pop star donated $250,000 for the project — and celebrated by appearing at Montefiore’s Community Health Fair along with her sister Lynda.

At the fair, Lopez made a protein shake with Marco Borges, an exercise physiologist and the founder of 22 Days Nutrition — and the brains behind Beyoncé’s 22-day vegan cleanse.

The two whipped up Lopez’s favorite drink, a spinach protein smoothie with sunflower butter. During the demonstration, the “I Luh Ya Papi” singer said her 6 1/2-year-old twins, Max and Emme, helped inspire her to serve her family a healthy breakfast.

“I knew the stuff that I was eating wasn’t giving me energy. I realized that after a while, and I was feeding this to my kids. Is this good for them?” she said. “So I was ready to try something different. …[This smoothie] tastes fresh, and you’re doing something good for yourself. It makes a huge difference.”

PEOPLE caught up Borges after the presentation, and he spilled the secret to creating J.Lo’s breakfast smoothie.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/PEOPLE

“It makes an unbelievably healthy [drink] full of fiber, full of omega 3, protein, and it’s a really great meal replacement or recovery drink,” he said. “She absolutely loves it. That’s her go-to drink every day.”

Spinach Protein Smoothie

Makes 1

1 handful spinach

1 frozen banana

1 cup rice milk

2 scoops almond or sunflower butter

1 scoop protein powder

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until desired consistency is achieved.

—Michele Corriston, with reporting by Mabel Martinez