Gluten-Free Diet, Ebola Symptoms, and Other Trending Health Searches From 2014

It’s a good thing Kim Kardashian’s butt didn’t actually break the internet because, honestly, how would we survive without Google? The search engine was used trillions of times last year and today the site released its annual Year In Search list, highlighting some major trends in health searches.

Health issues occupied some of the top spots in the highest overall trending searches of 2014: Robin Williams had the biggest boost in search traffic this year after his tragic death and the resulting questions about his mental health. The Ebola virus took the third spot, with the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge ranking in sixth place.

The Year in Search list revealed some trends in workouts and diets, too. It seems like we’re getting more creative when it comes to fitness: people wanted to try out kettlebell and Tabata workouts.

In trending diet searches, the Paleo diet retained its first-place crown for a second year. Surprisingly, given that they certainly aren’t new, the Atkins Diet and a Gluten Free Diet made the top 10 diet list this year.

And, as usual, people turned to Dr. Google to diagnose their health issues—real or imagined—with Ebola taking the top spot on the list of trending symptom searches.

Here are the top 10 trending searches in health-related categories:

Insanity

T25 Workout

Piyo Workout

7 Minute Workout

P90x

Kettleball Workout

Tabata Workout

Body Beast

Burpee Workout

5x5 Workout

Paleo Diet

Atkins Diet

Gluten Free Diet

Mediterranean Diet

Dash Diet

The Military Diet

HCG Diet

South Beach Diet

Super Shred Diet

The Doctor’s Diet

Ebola symptoms

Flu symptoms

Pregnancy symptoms

Asperger’s symptoms

ALS symptoms

Lupus symptoms

Diabetes symptoms

Lyme Disease symptoms

Typhus symptoms

Respiratory Virus symptoms

How many calories are in a banana?

How many calories are in pumpkin pie?

How many calories are in an apple?

How many calories are in an egg?

How many calories are in an avocado?

How many calories are in a cheeseburger?

How many calories are in a Big Mac?

How many calories are in watermelon?

How many calories are in an orange?

How many calories are in a slice of pizza?

Mila Kunis

Ciara

Kourtney Kardashian

Kate Middleton

Kerry Washington

Carrie Underwood

Scarlett Johansson

Hayden Panettiere

Blake Lively

Eva Mendes

