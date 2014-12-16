Gluten-Free Diet, Ebola Symptoms, and Other Trending Health Searches From 2014

Google released its annual Year In Search list, highlighting some major trends in health searches.
It’s a good thing Kim Kardashian’s butt didn’t actually break the internet because, honestly, how would we survive without Google? The search engine was used trillions of times last year and today the site released its annual Year In Search list, highlighting some major trends in health searches.
Health issues occupied some of the top spots in the highest overall trending searches of 2014: Robin Williams had the biggest boost in search traffic this year after his tragic death and the resulting questions about his mental health. The Ebola virus took the third spot, with the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge ranking in sixth place.
The Year in Search list revealed some trends in workouts and diets, too. It seems like we’re getting more creative when it comes to fitness: people wanted to try out kettlebell and Tabata workouts.
In trending diet searches, the Paleo diet retained its first-place crown for a second year. Surprisingly, given that they certainly aren’t new, the Atkins Diet and a Gluten Free Diet made the top 10 diet list this year.
And, as usual, people turned to Dr. Google to diagnose their health issues—real or imagined—with Ebola taking the top spot on the list of trending symptom searches.
Here are the top 10 trending searches in health-related categories:
Workouts and Exercises
Insanity
T25 Workout
Piyo Workout
7 Minute Workout
P90x
Kettleball Workout
Tabata Workout
Body Beast
Burpee Workout
5x5 Workout
Diets
Paleo Diet
Atkins Diet
Gluten Free Diet
Mediterranean Diet
Dash Diet
The Military Diet
HCG Diet
South Beach Diet
Super Shred Diet
The Doctor’s Diet
Symptoms
Ebola symptoms
Flu symptoms
Pregnancy symptoms
Asperger’s symptoms
ALS symptoms
Lupus symptoms
Diabetes symptoms
Lyme Disease symptoms
Typhus symptoms
Respiratory Virus symptoms
Calorie Searches
How many calories are in a banana?
How many calories are in pumpkin pie?
How many calories are in an apple?
How many calories are in an egg?
How many calories are in an avocado?
How many calories are in a cheeseburger?
How many calories are in a Big Mac?
How many calories are in watermelon?
How many calories are in an orange?
How many calories are in a slice of pizza?
Celebrity Pregnancies
Mila Kunis
Ciara
Kourtney Kardashian
Kate Middleton
Kerry Washington
Carrie Underwood
Scarlett Johansson
Hayden Panettiere
Blake Lively
Eva Mendes