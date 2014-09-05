The Hilarious Spoof for People Who Love Healthy Snacks

Every recent young adult novel seems to be set in a post-apocalyptic society where only one brooding teen can save the day. And the latest Funny Or Die YA parody, “Snackpocalypse,” mocks just that concept—but with junk food as the cause of chaos, and apple and carrot-chomping Chloë Grace Moretz as the healthy heroine.

If you’ve read Hunger Games or Divergent, you’ll love this video’s humor (“Do you want to see my back tattoos?” asks actor Tyler Posey, poking fun at character “Four” in the latter film). But wholesome eaters will get a kick out of it, too, especially those who’ve been ribbed for choosing yogurt and bananas over Cheetos and Skittles. “You're different,” the school nurse tells Moretz, when she’s the only one not downing Pop Rocks and marshmallows.

The best part: There’s a cameo from Michele Obama, who watches the “Snackpocalypse” trailer while munching away on carrots and popcorn (air-popped, we assume).

