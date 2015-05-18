The Heartwarming Reason Céline Dion Is Ready to Perform Again

Last night at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, Céline Dion told reporters backstage that when she returns to her show in Las Vegas, she'll surely be thinking about someone special, People reported.

"If there's going to be one person in the theater that night it's going to be him," Dion said, referring to her husband René Angélil, who is currently battling throat cancer. "It's going to be for him. I want to make him see me strong again."

Angélil was first diagnosed with throat cancer 15 years ago, and after an extensive surgery last August, Dion took an indefinite break to care for him and her sons. Now the “Power of Love” singer is ready to reprise her show at the Colosseum stage at Caesars Palace on Aug. 27.

RELATED: 15 Worst Things You Can Say to Someone Battling Breast Cancer

"The reason we did not come back before was because I wasn't emotionally ready to come back," she said last night. "My husband and my family needed me, they still do."

And there’s no doubt Angélil and Dion’s year has been a hard one—as a result of Angélil's surgery, he is no longer able to speak or eat normally, and must eat out of a feeding tube, Dion told ABC News earlier this year. The Canadian singer also said she helps him eat three times a day, as his main caregiver.

Despite his battle, Angélil continues to support his wife’s career, and has been the force behind her return to the stage.

"He wants me strong. He wants to see me again because I'm his favorite singer," she said last night. "So, he wants me out there, and I have to say that I'm ready."

RELATED: 5 Ways to Deal With Caregiver Stress