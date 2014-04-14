The Move Alicia Keys Does to Get Those Amazing Abs

Alicia Keys isn't afraid to flaunt her toned tummy. Her secret exercise? The Knee to Nose. Try this dynamic move from Jeannette Jenkins, one of Keys' trainers who also works with singer Kelly Rowland. To see results in one month's time, do 3 sets of 15 reps three times per week in addition to regular cardio and strength training.







