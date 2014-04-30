The Celebrity-Studded Sexual Assault PSA That Everyone's Talking About

What happens when five actors and the President and Vice President release a YouTube video? It spreads all over the internet—and that's the point.

Susan Rinkunas
April 30, 2014

[youtube

]
 
What happens when five actors and the President and Vice President of the United States release a YouTube video? It spreads all over the internet—and that's the point.

The White House-issued PSA stars Steve Carell, Daniel Craig, Seth Myers, Benicio del Toro, and Dulé Hill alongside Barack Obama and Joe Biden, all asking men to help put an end to sexual assault.

Biden unveiled the video yesterday during a White House event to announce new guidelines to help reduce sexual assaults on college campuses. Biden said that he personally contacted the actors involved, according to ABC News. The ad is part of the White House's 1 is 2 Many campaign.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up