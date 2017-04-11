Sutton Foster on SoulCycle, Spray Tans, and Her Favorite Gilmore Girl

When it comes to getting older, Sutton Foster knows that age is just a mind-set. "I take care of myself and my body," the 42-year-old star of the popular TV show Younger tells Health. "I want to be proactive." And with plenty of spin classes and spa sessions to balance out the hard work, the actress is finding her own formula for everyday happiness. Here, Foster dishes on everything from her biggest beauty mistake to her go-to workout class.

I find balance by…

Trying not to let work define who I am. I have an amazing husband and two dogs, plus amazing friends—great support.

I’ve really had to get better at…

Saying no. I’m a bit of a workaholic. So much of my career early on was just saying yes to everything. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve had to be more discerning. I got married in the past few years, so my priorities are changing. I think, "When I look back at my life, will I wonder why I wasn’t more present?" I’ve missed so many major things. One of my biggest regrets is that I didn’t go to my best friend’s wedding because I was doing a show and felt like I couldn’t get out.

My stress-relieving secret is…

I recently spent four days at Canyon Ranch in the Berkshires. I needed to restart. Especially with the climate of the world, I felt like I had my fists up and was constantly on the defensive. But then I get there, and I go, "Ahhh," and I realize that I need moments of centering and zen.

My go-to workout is…

SoulCycle. I’m kind of obsessed with it, actually. But I’m going to try Body by Simone. I’m terrified but excited. It’s going to be hard.

The beauty mistake I’ll never make again is…

To get a spray tan. They made me do it once because I was wearing a bathing suit [on Younger]. I was spray-tanned within an inch of my life. So I had this white bathing suit on and then I was in the pool, and the next thing I know, the spray tan is all over my suit. And I was like, "This is not good." It was a disaster!

My day-off style is...

I'm all about comfort. I'm very much a jeans and T-shirt kind of girl.

I think youthfulness…

Comes from inside. When I was doing the show Sweet Charity, I was like, "Ugh, I’m 41. This is so—" but then I thought, "Why are you setting a limitation because of what you think 41 should feel like?" I take care of myself and my body. I want to age gracefully. I mean, I’m not afraid to get older, but I don’t want to be like, "Well, one foot is in the grave. I’m just going to ride it out." I want to be proactive so I can do all the things I want to do for as long as possible.

How I relieve stress...

The new Amopé Gel Activ Insoles and Inserts [Foster is a spokesperson for the brand]. It’s one less thing to worry about.

My favorite Gilmore Girl is...

Lorelai. She’s my hero. If I could have a superpower, I would be her. I just related to a woman like that on TV. And Liz Lemon [Tina Fey’s character on 30 Rock]. Women who are weird and unique, who make me say, "Oh my God, they exist!"

I wish I could be better at…

Meditation. And yoga. We have limited time in the day, so it’s like, “I have to get my cardio in, I have to get my strength in, bam-bam-bam.” I’m trying to find more mindfulness, which is as important as getting your heart rate up. I’m finding my way toward meditation—I always feel like the thing that you’re the most resistant to is probably the thing that you need the most.