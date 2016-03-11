3 Stars Who Have Opened Up About Their Pee Problems

Celebs are leaking their very personal bladder issues. We say they deserve a hat tip for changing the conversation about urination.

Kate Winslet

“I can’t jump on trampolines anymore; I wet myself,” the mom of three said in a recent interview. Did you know? Childbirth can weaken pelvic muscles and harm nerves, causing incontinence.

Brooke Burke-Charvet

The glam star signed on as an ambassador for the incontinence product Poise. “I’ve had four kids. Ladies, who pees a little when they laugh?” she said in a TV spot.

Lena Dunham

In her Lenny newsletter, the Girls creator referred to herself as “a bleeding-heart liberal with a near constant urinary tract infection.” To prevent your risk of getting a UTI, be sure to always pee after sex.