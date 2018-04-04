This 21-Year-Old Is Embracing Her Unibrow to Tear Down Beauty Standards

With 163,000 Instagram followers (and counting), Sophia Hadjipanteli is not your average 21-year-old. She may be a full-time student at the University of Maryland and a model in her spare time, but she’s also known for being a candid force on social media who often challenges society’s beauty standards. How, you ask? It all started with her epic brows—or actually, her one epic brow. Hadjipanteli's trademark is her well-groomed, totally stunning unibrow.

Hadjipanteli first started making waves with her #UnibrowMovement, a trending hashtag that aims to encourage body and hair positivity. "When you live in a world where the next best thing is just a scroll away, it can be really intimidating for people who have not entirely developed their self-confidence yet," the model tells Health. "We end up hiding things online and only show what we think will have the best response. This is definitely a cycle I fell victim too until I started the #UnibrowMovement." She adds that she began this community with the goal of engaging a group of people who want to embrace their true selves without judgment or fear. "I faced a lot of judgment growing up, and still do—but I hope that what I'm doing is helping others out there somehow."

In her social media posts, Hadjipanteli emphasizes self-love and spreads the message that there are many different kinds of beauty. Here, eight times got real with the Internet and made us feel inspired.

When she made it clear that having a unibrow is a choice

Last fall, Hadjipanteli posted a gorgeous selfie with bold blue eyeshadow and glossy lips. "Just because I embrace one natural part of me doesn't mean I'm a hypocrite for wanting to enhance other parts of who I am," she wrote. "I thought I would just put this out there as a blanket statement. I'm who I am because I want to be this way. When you judge others for wearing makeup, dying their hair, altering parts o their body or inner self, JUST BECAUSE YOU DON'T, makes you just as toxic as a lot of societal norms and pressures we are constantly faced with." Preach!

...but she also doesn't hesitate to go makeup-free

As much as she loves a dramatic look, Hadjipanteli also embraces her makeup-free skin. We love this bare-faced selfie, which she captioned "100% me." Well, we are 100% feeling it.

When she acted like a big sister and told us to keep at it and overcome the odds

In this post from February, Hadjipanteli reminded followers to stand up for what they believe in.

When she posted this gorgeous photo of herself directed at Internet trolls

When she posted this photo with her hair pulled back to really showcase her brow

When she encouraged her followers to participate in the Internet in a positive way

When she reminded us not to compare ourselves to others

"Just because people around you are killing it, doesn't mean you aren't or won't," she writes. Because we've all been there, professionally or personally.