The Leg-Sculpting Move That Worked for Mary J. Blige

MJB, who turns 44 this January, has a leg up on her fellow songbirds—literally. You can credit the Straight Leg Deadlift/Reverse Princess Lunge for her toned limbs. “It works the glutes, quads and hamstrings while keeping the heart rate raised,” says her trainer, JR Allen.

Start with feet together, holding a 5- or 10-pound dumbbell in front of you vertically. Keeping your right leg as straight as possible, slowly swing your left leg behind you as you lower your chest until parallel to the floor, touching the weight down (A).

Slowly return to start, then cross your left leg behind your right and lower into a lunge with your back straight and chest up, bringing weight down to the floor (B). Return to start.

Do 4 sets of 10 reps per leg, 2 or 3 times a week.



