This Is What Sarah Hyland Is Doing to Recover After Her Health Scare

Sarah Hyland is on the mend after a recent hospital visit. The Modern Family actress opened up about her difficult experience on Instagram stories on Thursday, revealing puffy cheeks and then giving a shout out to the antibiotics and skincare expert who she credits with "saving her swollen, beat ass face."

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle and feelin cute,” she captioned a photo of herself. This time for #nationalselfieday I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is.”

"So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I'm very grateful it was. Health should always come first," she added.

Though she didn't clarify what caused her facial swelling, Hyland has always been open about living with kidney dysplasia, a chronic condition that occurs when one or both kidneys don't develop normally in the womb. In 2012, she talked to Seventeen about undergoing a kidney transplant. Over the years, she's also addressed chronic pain and other health-related issues on social media.

Since her selfie was posted last week, she’s shared updates and thanked people for helping her over the past few days. “Home from the hospital. Feelin great... lookin… messy,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing an eye mask and pink silk robe on Sunday.

Soon after, she gave a shout out to Jamie Sherrill, better known as celebrity skincare expert Nurse Jamie. In a video posted to her story on Sunday, Hyland credited Sherrill for “saving” her face after she experienced “fluid retention.”

“Nurse Jamie, saving my life…saving my face after I get out of the hospital,” she said as Sherrill applied her Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller to Hyland's cheeks. The roller, which is available for purchase online, is described as “an innovative beauty tool for the face and body with a unique hexagon shape that holds 24 massaging stones to temporarily energize, enhance, revive and uplift your skin.”

Debra Jaliman, MD, a dermatologist based in New York City, tells Health that rollers like these stimulate facial muscles and helps bring oxygen to the area.

”Increasing oxygen helps with acute and chronic inflammatory conditions,” she says. “Facial massages with rollers may help drain away tension and fluid in your face. [By] increasing the blood flow to your skin, [this] will definitely give your skin a glow.”

We're wishing Hyland a speedy recovery. Whether it's temporary facial swelling or more serious and longer-lasting symptoms, dealing with health issues is always challenging.