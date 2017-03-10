Her Buffy Days Are Over, But Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Still Slaying Her Workouts

Twenty years post-Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the 39-year-old is still in fighting shape.
Editor’s Note (Mar. 31, 2017): Entertainment Weekly reunited the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer for the magazine's new issue, on stands today. Check out the video below.
It's hard to believe Buffy the Vampire Slayer debuted on The WB 20 years ago today. On March 10, 1997, the world was introduced to Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Summers, a California teen chosen by fate to battle evil forces with super-human strength, endurance, agility, and healing powers.
During the show's run (which lasted until 2003), Gellar reportedly performed many of her own stunts, and trained for her action-packed scenes with a combination of martial arts, gymnastics, and kickboxing. Today, the 39-year-old is still in fighting shape—and has the Instagram photos to prove it. Gellar mixes up her workouts with a combination of yoga, TRX, dance-cardio, Pilates reformer, and more.
She can even strike advanced yoga poses—in jeans:
Aerial yoga inversions are no biggie for the former Vampire Slayer, either. She makes inverted lotus look utterly relaxing:
Gellar is also into TRX, which involves using a suspension strap system and your body weight to get the ultimate total-body strength workout. "My new #archnemesis .....the super #villain in my life...#trx It may take me some time, but I will conquer and defeat you too!! (well once I can walk again)" she wrote of the workout.
She's also shown her followers her sweet side through her workouts. Gellar recently regrammed a video from fellow former WB star Shannen Doherty, who is currently in treatment for cancer. Gellar is splayed on the floor after what seems to be an intense dance workout (Doherty posts them often on her own page). "I think I killed her," says Doherty of a sweaty Gellar.
And in an adorable nod to Buffy, Doherty refers to herself as the #cancerslayer and to Gellar as the #slayer.
Feeling inspired by Gellar's dedication to fitness? Get out there and slay your own workout.